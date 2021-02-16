Boyle Heights - Dr. Scott Kobner has been taking pictures where most people don't want to go - an emergency room full of COVID-patients.
The Los Angeles Times features photos by the chief resident at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine, who has been dropping by the ER on his day off to photograph his colleagues and their patients.
All with permission from the hospital and the patients themselves.
“I think acknowledging the humanity and the true human struggle that is what we do every single day has a much more profound impact than a campaign that has really fancy graphics or a powerful testimony,” Kobner told the Times.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.