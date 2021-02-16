Boyle Heights - Dr. Scott Kobner has been taking pictures where most people don't want to go - an emergency room full of COVID-patients.

The Los Angeles Times features photos by the chief resident at the Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center’s Department of Emergency Medicine, who has been dropping by the ER on his day off to photograph his colleagues and their patients.

All with permission from the hospital and the patients themselves.

“I think acknowledging the humanity and the true human struggle that is what we do every single day has a much more profound impact than a campaign that has really fancy graphics or a powerful testimony,” Kobner told the Times.

Read more at the Los Angeles Times.