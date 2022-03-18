Boyle Heights -- Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man that took place early this morning.

Officers were called to Whittier Boulevard and Spence Street at 4:25 am by paramedics responding to an injured man, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison. The victim, described as a 45-year-old male, was transported to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Madison said the LAPD Central Bureau Homicide Unit was handling the investigation. There was no information immediately available about the nature of the injury. It's not clear if the murder was gang-related, Madison said.

No further details were available from police and fire department spokespersons.

Videos posted on the Citizen app showed the sidewalks around the Bank of America at the intersection had been sealed off with police tape. Men were seen inspecting a canopy over an ATM while patrol officers stood nearby.