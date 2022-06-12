3300 14th street map

Boyle Heights -- Police today were investigating a deadly shooting at a warehouse party that reportedly left three people dead and several others wounded.

KTLA and other news sources said that three people were killed and four injured during an underground party. Some of the victims may have been security guards at the event.

Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

LAPD spokesman Luis Garcia said police received a call from someone saying that their friend had been shot before the line was disconnected. Garcia could not confirm how many people were shot and injured.

A watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck station could not be reached for immediate comment.

