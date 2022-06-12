Boyle Heights -- Police today were investigating a deadly shooting at a warehouse party that reportedly left three people dead and several others wounded.
KTLA and other news sources said that three people were killed and four injured during an underground party. Some of the victims may have been security guards at the event.
Firefighters and paramedics were dispatched at 12:27 a.m. to the 3300 block of East 14th Street, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
LAPD spokesman Luis Garcia said police received a call from someone saying that their friend had been shot before the line was disconnected. Garcia could not confirm how many people were shot and injured.
A watch commander at the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollenbeck station could not be reached for immediate comment.
Updated @ 11:28 am
News That Hits Home
The Eastsider needs your support!
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.