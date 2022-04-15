Boyle Heights -- Authorities today arrested a man who barricaded inside a stolen SUV in Boyle Heights for about three hours area after losing control of the vehicle during a pursuit.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department units began pursuing the man in the black SUV just before 2:25 p.m. on the northbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway north of the San Gabriel River (605) Freeway in the Downey area.

The man drove at high speeds, leading authorities through Montebello and into South Gate, where he exited onto surface streets, at times driving against traffic.

The SUV crashed through a chain-link fence onto train tracks in the area of Noakes Street and South Hicks Avenue in the Commerce area and then went westbound on the tracks until the front passenger side tire of the SUV became dislodged in the area of Noakes and Calzona streets in Boyle Heights.

The man exited the SUV and appeared to attempt to jump onto a passing train but turned and ran toward a fence on Noakes Street between Calada and Calzona Streets.

He turned from the fence once deputies arrived on the other side and made his way back to the SUV at about 2:30 p.m. Additional LASD units arrived on the scene and began staging in the area with guns drawn as the man blocked the windshield of the SUV with a sun shade.

LASD Special Enforcement Bureau and Crisis Negotiation Team units were called to the scene to aid in the operation and managed to negotiate a surrender with the man just before 5:45 p.m. He was taken into custody without further incident.

