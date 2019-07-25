BOYLE HEIGHTS -- The LAPD has released bodycam video and more details of a man who was shot by gang officers last month after he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Jose Abel Iribe, was armed as he ran from officers on the afternoon of June 6 in an industrial area near 150 North Myers Street.

Videos from officers' body cameras show Iribe first being shot by a pistol as he runs near a dumpster and electrical equipment. After Iribe, who is bleeding, continues to wander and fails to obey officers' orders, he is shot a second time with a Taser. That's when he hits the ground and is taken into custody.

Iribe survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.

The woman who was driving the vehicle fled and was later pulled over near Mission Road and the 101 Freeway, police said in earlier reports. She was taken into custody.

Police said the pair were pulled over for driving in a vehicle with tinted windows.

The internal investigation of the shooting will eventually be reviewed by police commissioners and the District Attorney to see if complied with LAPD policy.

Anyone with additional information regarding this incident is urged to call the LAPD at any of the following numbers: