BOYLE HEIGHTS -- The LAPD has released bodycam video and more details of a man who was shot by gang officers last month after he fled from a vehicle during a traffic stop.
Police said the suspect, 27-year-old Jose Abel Iribe, was armed as he ran from officers on the afternoon of June 6 in an industrial area near 150 North Myers Street.
Videos from officers' body cameras show Iribe first being shot by a pistol as he runs near a dumpster and electrical equipment. After Iribe, who is bleeding, continues to wander and fails to obey officers' orders, he is shot a second time with a Taser. That's when he hits the ground and is taken into custody.
Iribe survived the shooting and was taken to a hospital. Officers recovered a gun at the scene.
The woman who was driving the vehicle fled and was later pulled over near Mission Road and the 101 Freeway, police said in earlier reports. She was taken into custody.
Police said the pair were pulled over for driving in a vehicle with tinted windows.
The internal investigation of the shooting will eventually be reviewed by police commissioners and the District Attorney to see if complied with LAPD policy.
We need more information. For starters, it is not illegal to have tinted windows, so why were they pulled over? This was a stop by an anti-gang unit, not regular patrol officers looking for a traffic violation. Let's face it, tinted windows are the excuse to roust and see what you can get -- at least don't pretend it was for tinted windows. Absent an allegation of a big offense like tinted windows, it would be an unconstitutional stop. In California, tinted windows are illegal only for the front windshield and the front seat driver and passenger windows. the back windows can be tinted, and the police are was behind them. Also, this is being claimed to be simply a traffic stop, but yes, the one person ran, so that escalates it. Still, there was no felony. I heard the passenger side officer fire many shots from the early part of the chase, and one of those apparently is what wounded the runner. We have not been told that, we have not been told how many shots the officer fired. And there is no even allegation the runner fired at the police. I would not find it beleivable that the officer even could have seen a gun in the runner's hand, he was well ahead, things were moving fast -- I don't even presume the runner did have a gun in his hand, when he tossed it, he might very well have pulled it from his pocket to get rid of it before being arrested -- he had just stupidly run himself into a corner. So all I can see or hear is a runner from a traffic stop -- but a stop with an ulterior motive -- and the police start shooting. Policy is supposed to be that you don't fire at a runner at least unless you are chasing them for a felony; you do not fire at a misdemeanor suspect running away. While the runner had a gun, whether in his pocket or hand we can't tell, but his back was to the officer and he was running. Those shots fired are from the chasing officer, and there is no information here of the police even accusing the runner of shooting, not n the story, not in the video. If the gun could be seen from the start -- and again, I find that hard to believe, and the police have not alleged that -- and he was running to cover, that might be a reason to shoot -- but I'm reading in possibilities. And once the police start shooting at you, you better run for cover, or you will be killed; once the shooting starts, you can't stop and wait for the bullets to hit. The story and video gives no explanation of why the man was taised. I can write into it that they could not know if he had any more guns, and so since he would not go down (runner just confirming he is stupid), he was a danger, they taised him. But I do not want to be presuming the reasons, and the police have not said that. Of course it is illegal have a concealed weapon. So since we learn after the fact that he did, we can assume he was not a good guy. Again, we need more information – and not after I tell them what to say.
