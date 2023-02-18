Map of 1st and Soto streets

Boyle Heights -- Police have sealed off an area near First and Soto streets tonight as they search for a man involved in a stabbing.

Officers and an ambulance were called to the area near the intersection shortly before 5 pm after receiving reports of a man bleeding from his stomach, said LAPD spokesman Drake Madison. 

Police Activity @CitizenApp

2330 E 1st St 4:56:37 PM PST

