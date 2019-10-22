Boyle Heights -- An officer-involved shooting tonight led to a search for a shooting suspect.
"We can confirm there has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in LAPD Hollenbeck Division, in the area of 1st Street & Gless Street," said the L.A. Police Department on Twitter.
The shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m., according to LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.
Broadcast reports said the search began shortly after a radio call of an officer needing help.
Drivers and residents were told to avoid the area and "expect a larger police presence," the department said.
No officers were injured in the shooting, said L.A. Times reporter James Queally on Twitter.
But it was unclear if anyone was injured.
