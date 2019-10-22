Google map of 1st and Gless streets

Google Maps

Boyle Heights -- An officer-involved shooting tonight led to a search for a shooting suspect.

"We can confirm there has been an Officer-Involved Shooting in LAPD Hollenbeck Division, in the area of 1st Street & Gless Street," said the L.A. Police Department on Twitter.

The shooting occurred at 9:40 p.m., according to LAPD spokesman Mike Lopez.

Broadcast reports said the search began shortly after a radio call of an officer needing help.

Drivers and residents were told to avoid the area and "expect a larger police presence," the department said.

No officers were injured in the shooting, said L.A. Times reporter James Queally on Twitter. 

But it was unclear if anyone was injured.

Tags

Load comments