Boyle Heights -- Authorities announced today they are seeking information in a hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old man severely injured last month.

The man was riding his bicycle about 6:05 p.m. on March 9 on the sidewalk of Olympic Boulevard just east of Boyle Avenue when a semi-truck collided with him as it was entering a commercial fueling station, according to a Los Angeles Police Department statement.

The man driving the truck stopped briefly, but fled the scene without identifying himself.

The bicycle rider suffered multiple fractures and internal injuries and was taken by paramedics to a hospital, police said. He was released after several days in an intensive care unit and is recovering.

The semi-truck was described as white and possibly a 2015 Freightliner Columbia 120, according to an LAPD statement.

Anyone with information of the collision can contact LAPD Central Traffic Detectives Officer Garcia at 213-833-3713 or at 39759@lapd.online. Calls made during non-business hours or on weekends can be directed to 877-527- 3247. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.