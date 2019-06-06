BOYLE HEIGHTS -- A gang unit officer shot a man who ran from a vehicle during a traffic stop late Wednesday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened at about 4:50 p.m. when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop near 150 North Myers Street.

When the vehicle stopped, the passenger jumped out and fled south on foot, said Officer Lizeth Lomeli with LAPD media relations.

The suspect led officers on a brief foot pursuit before being shot and falling to the ground, Lomeli said. He was transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said a gun was recovered at the scene.

The woman driving the vehicle fled and was later pulled over near Mission Road and the 101 Freeway. She was taken into custody.

The reason why the vehicle was pulled over remains unclear.