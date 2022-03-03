Boyle Heights -- A man suspected of armed robbery was taken into custody tonight after rear-ending another vehicle while leading police on a pursuit in Boyle Heights.

Police began pursuing the man driving a blue SUV just after 8:05 p.m., according to the Los Angeles Police Department

The suspect briefly entered the westbound Santa Monica (10) Freeway, but exited onto surface streets again and fled from police at high speeds.

The SUV eventually rear-ended a dark-colored sedan on Soto Street near the Golden State (5) Freeway about 8:18 p.m. and the driver fled the vehicle on foot. He attempted to hide under a UPS big rig, but police officers quickly caught up to him and took him into custody.

It was not immediately known if the driver of the dark-colored sedan was injured in the collision.

Pursuit ends in a crash in Boyle Heights on Soto Street. Robbery suspect slammed into the back of an innocent driver. Innocent woman suffered an arm injury but looks like she will be OK, suspect has a head injury. One in custody @CBSLA @NewsJuan @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/xKxlZZlSuy — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) March 4, 2022