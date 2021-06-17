Boyle Heights -- There was big news in the world of philanthropy and nonprofits this weeks when philanthropist MacKenzie Scott (one of the richest persons in the world) awarded $2.74 billion to more than 286 organizations. One of those groups was Boyle Heights' own Self Help Graphics & Art, which received $1 million.

Self Help Graphics, founded nearly 50 years ago, has focused on nurturing Chicano and Latino artists through the art and techniques of printmaking.

“To be on the radar of philanthropists of this level and be gifted alongside wonderful organizations doing the grassroots work in their communities is an honor,” said Self Help Graphics Executive Director Betty Avila.