Boyle Heights -- One man was killed and another injured in a Thursday afternoon shooting near the entrance to the Gold Line Soto Station, police said.

The gunman walked up to the two men -- described as male Latinos in the their mid 20s -- standing outside the station and fired multiple shots shortly before 5 pm, said LAPD spokesman Mike Chan.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene near 1st and Soto streets, Chan said. The second victim, also a male Latino in his mid 20s, was taken to a hospital in stable condition, he said.

The suspect, described as a male Latino in his mid 20s, fled in an unknown direction and remains at large.

It's not known if the shooting is gang related or involves homeless individuals, Chan said.