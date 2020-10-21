Boyle Heights - The Sixth Street Bridge is now less than two years away from complete, and it’s not far from looking like it’s final form.

“I can tell you that we have started to build the formwork for the arches, which is a big milestone,” said Mary Nemick from the city’s Bureau of Engineering.

The city’s Board of Public Works received an update on the project last week, which also showed that the bridge now has a paved roadway, with some metalwork along the side outlining where arches are going to go.

When it's finished, the bridge will measure about 3,500 feet, just like the old Sixth Street Viaduct, which was torn down in 2016. The new bridge will stretch from the Arts District to Boyle Heights - spanning not only the L.A. River but the 101 freeway and 18 railroad tracks operated by five different railroad agencies.

At a cost of $588 million, this is the largest bridge project in the history of Los Angeles. It is also still on schedule to be completed by the summer of 2022, Nemick said. That's about three years longer than originally planned.