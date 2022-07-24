arches at night sixth street viaduct arches by barry lank.jpg

Boyle Heights -- The Sixth Street Viaduct has been closed for a second night in a row -- this time for what the Los Angeles Police Department characterized as "illegal activity."

"Unfortunately, we've entered another evening where the 6th St Viaduct had to be closed due to illegal activity," the department's Central Area Division tweeted late Saturday. "The day began with community residents holding signs in the middle of the bridge to "RESPECT THE BRIDGE."

