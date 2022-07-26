blue arch sixth street viaduct

The Sixth Street Viaduct includes sidewalks and bike lanes.

Boyle Heights -- Speed bumps are being installed on the Sixth Street Viaduct as city officials hope to mitigate the "dangerous speed displays and exhibitions" on the new bridge, LAPD Chief Michel Moore said today at a police commission meeting.

A center median and fencing to discourage people from scaling the archways could also be installed soon on a temporary basis, according to Moore.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Roli (@_roli_rm_)

@jakeasnerphoto

People Climbing the new sixth street bridge in LA

♬ Bad Habit - Steve Lacy

