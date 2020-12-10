Boyle Heights - A person was taken to a hospital this afternoon from the scene of a stabbing investigation on the Santa Monica (10) Freeway near Soto Street.

The incident was reported about 12:30 p.m. on the freeway, according to Officer William Cooper of the Los Angeles Police Department, who could not confirm that a person was stabbed.

One person was taken to a hospital, Cooper said.

KCAL9 reported that the CHP was conducting a stabbing investigation at the location, and that the person taken to a hospital was a woman. Officers were looking for a suspect possibly in a white Dodge Challenger.

The CHP took over the investigation from the LAPD, according to Cooper, but further details were not immediately available from either agency.