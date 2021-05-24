Boyle Heights - Part of a senior-living facility for Japanese residents now has clearance from the state to close, forcing dozens of elderly residents to transfer elsewhere by July 20, LAist reported.

The state of California has given permission to close the intermediate care facility at Sakura Gardens on Boyle Avenue. The owner, San Diego-based Pacifica Companies, has filed plans to convert the facility into 45 units of family housing. Pacifica says it has operated the intermediate care facility at a loss since it bought the Sakura Gardens campus five years ago.

In a public meeting last year, U.S. Representative Maxine Waters noted that Sakura has the only bilingual Japanese intermediate care facility in the entire United States.

Read more at LAist.