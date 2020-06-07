Protestors at Highland Park demonstration on June 7, 2020.
Photo by Brenda Rees
Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Los Angeles County again today, as at least a dozen protests are scheduled to call for justice and condemn racism and police misconduct.
The day's events are tied to the deaths of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid of her apartment in Louisville, and other deaths of people of color at the hands of police in recent years.
The rallies are expected to begin with an 11:30 a.m. demonstration organized by the Little Bangladesh Youth Group at 925 N. Western Ave. and were scheduled to run as late as 6:30 p.m. with a candlelight vigil in Compton on Compton Boulevard between Acacia and Willowbrook avenues.
Other protests in Los Angeles County include:
• 11 a.m., a march that starts at El Medio Bluffs in the Pacific Palisades to Palisades Village. • noon, at the Gateway Town Center, 1621 Towne Center Drive, in Compton. • noon, First Baptist Church of Venice, in Venice. • noon, at Greenleaf Boulevard and Central Avenue, in Carson. • noon, at the Mariachi Plaza, 1831 E. 1st St., in Boyle Heights. • noon, East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. 3rd St., in Los Angeles. • noon, La Pintoresca Park, 45 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena. • 3 p.m., at 570 S. Atlantic Blvd., in East Los Angeles. • 3 p.m., 325 W. Doran St., in Glendale. • 3 p.m., march at Compton Police Station, 301 S. Willowbrook Ave. • 4 p.m., Capitol Records Building, 1750 Vine St., in Hollywood. • 4:30 p.m., candlelight vigil at 613 E. Broadway in Glendale. • 6:30 p.m., candlelight vigil on Compton Boulevard, between Acacia and Willowbrook avenues.
Organizers at many of the events asked protesters to wear face coverings and observe social distancing to guard against further spread of the coronavirus.
Close
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Protestors gather near the Vista Theatre.
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
as shot by police in New York in 1999, woven into the fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs. The name of who w Amadou Diallo,
A quote from
hangs from a fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs. Desmond Tutu
The name of
, who was fatally shot by two LAPD officers in South LA, woven into the fence around the Silver Lake Reservoirs. Ezell Ford
Protesters marching down York Boulevard in Highland Park on June 6, 2020.
A No Justice No Peace sign being painted on York has protestors marched by.
National guard vehicles pass through Echo Park.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
A large group of LAPD motorcycle officers gathered this morning, Sunday, May 31, in a parking lot outside of Dodger Stadium.
A long line of LAPD patrol vehicles lined up on Stadium Way near Dodger Stadium.
Demonstrators at Mariachi Plaza in Boyle Heights.
Protestors gather near the Vista Theatre.
Spotted at the Silver Lake Reservoir.
The marquee of The Satellite club in Silver Lake.
Signs hanging from the Silver Lake Reservoir fence.
A Bureau of Street Services truck drives past a shattered window in the Fairfax District.
Department of Public Work crews and volunteers helped merchants clean up following looting in the Fairfax District.
City crews clean up debris following protests and looting on Melrose Avenue.
Protest outside L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020.
A message intended to keep looters and vandals away from this Latino-owned shop in Highland Park.
George Floyd protest at L.A. City Hall on June 2, 2020
Store owners preparing for the worst on Figueroa Street in Highland Park.
Eagle Rock protestors wearing face coverings
LAPD officers pack a vehicle passing through Echo Park.
Super A Foods on York Boulevard.
L.A. Police Museum is not taking any chances.
Motorists lined up outside of the Dodger Stadium to get tested for COVID-19 after other testing sites were closed because of the civil unrest.
Boarded up Scientology building in Hollywood.
Todd Lahman boards up his Sweeney Todd's Barber Shop on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Feliz.
Echo Park Pharmacy at Sunset and Logan in Echo Park.
Security guard stationed in front of East L.A. Nike store.
as shot by police in New York in 1999, woven into the fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs. The name of who w Amadou Diallo,
A quote from
hangs from a fence at the Silver Lake reservoirs. Desmond Tutu
The name of
, who was fatally shot by two LAPD officers in South LA, woven into the fence around the Silver Lake Reservoirs. Ezell Ford
Protesters marching down York Boulevard in Highland Park on June 6, 2020.
A No Justice No Peace sign being painted on York has protestors marched by.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.