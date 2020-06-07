Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets in Los Angeles County again today, as at least a dozen protests are scheduled to call for justice and condemn racism and police misconduct.

The day's events are tied to the deaths of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis, Breonna Taylor, who was killed during a police raid of her apartment in Louisville, and other deaths of people of color at the hands of police in recent years.

The rallies are expected to begin with an 11:30 a.m. demonstration organized by the Little Bangladesh Youth Group at 925 N. Western Ave. and were scheduled to run as late as 6:30 p.m. with a candlelight vigil in Compton on Compton Boulevard between Acacia and Willowbrook avenues.

Other protests in Los Angeles County include:

• 11 a.m., a march that starts at El Medio Bluffs in the Pacific Palisades to Palisades Village.

• noon, at the Gateway Town Center, 1621 Towne Center Drive, in Compton.

• noon, First Baptist Church of Venice, in Venice.

• noon, at Greenleaf Boulevard and Central Avenue, in Carson.

• noon, at the Mariachi Plaza, 1831 E. 1st St., in Boyle Heights.

• noon, East Los Angeles Library, 4837 E. 3rd St., in Los Angeles.

• noon, La Pintoresca Park, 45 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena.

• 3 p.m., at 570 S. Atlantic Blvd., in East Los Angeles.

• 3 p.m., 325 W. Doran St., in Glendale.

• 3 p.m., march at Compton Police Station, 301 S. Willowbrook Ave.

• 4 p.m., Capitol Records Building, 1750 Vine St., in Hollywood.

• 4:30 p.m., candlelight vigil at 613 E. Broadway in Glendale.

• 6:30 p.m., candlelight vigil on Compton Boulevard, between Acacia and Willowbrook avenues.

Organizers at many of the events asked protesters to wear face coverings and observe social distancing to guard against further spread of the coronavirus.