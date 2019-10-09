Boyle Heights -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one man wounded Tuesday night near Mariachi Plaza, police said.
The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pleasant Avenue, a residential area just north of the busy 1st Street commercial corridor, said Sergeant Dana Grant with the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.
The suspect shot the victim in the leg before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim escaped on foot and ran to a nearby hospital to be treated, Grant said.
The suspect was apprehended by police and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered, and the suspect is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm.
The incident may have been related to a case of road rage but events that lead up to the shooting remain uncertain, Grant said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.