Boyle Heights -- A suspect is in custody following a shooting that left one man wounded Tuesday night near Mariachi Plaza, police said.

The incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. in the 1500 block of Pleasant Avenue, a residential area just north of the busy 1st Street commercial corridor, said Sergeant Dana Grant with the LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.

The suspect shot the victim in the leg before fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim escaped on foot and ran to a nearby hospital to be treated, Grant said.

Daily Digest Sign Up Never miss a story Sign up now for your Daily Digest Newsletter The Eastsider's Daily Digest lands in your inbox with the day's news and info Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Enter your email address and hit the Sign Up button. Your email address will not be sold to others

The suspect was apprehended by police and taken into custody. A weapon was recovered, and the suspect is being charged with assault with a deadly weapon using a firearm.

The incident may have been related to a case of road rage but events that lead up to the shooting remain uncertain, Grant said.