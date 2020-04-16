Boyle Heights -- Police today arrested a suspect in a homicide that occurred just before an officer-involved shooting, and investigators continued their efforts to find at least one other suspect in connection with the crime.
Metropolitan Division officers patrolling in the area of East Cesar Chavez Avenue and North Savannah Street about 11 p.m. witnessed a shooting in progress, according to LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.
At least one of the suspects was armed with a gun and an officer-involved shooting occurred, but it was unknown if any suspects were struck by gunfire, he said.
One suspect was apprehended, said LAPD spokesperson Rosario Cervantes.
No officers were hurt, according to police.
Officers later found two victims that had been shot by the suspects in the initial incident. One male Latino died of his injuries and the second victim was taken to a hospital with stable vital signs, Cervantes said.
Posts on Twitter said a helicopter hovered over the area for several hours as police searched for suspects.
The investigation was continuing, and anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
This story has been updated with the arrest of a suspect.
