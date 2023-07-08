Rifle, bullets and cash

Rife, bullets, cash and other evidence recovered from the suspect’s vehicle

Boyle Heights --  Police arrested a man suspected of shooting one person and firing a rifle at several others while driving around the area during a morning shooting spree.  

Authorities reported that the shootings occurred between 6:20 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., leaving one person critically injured. according to the L.A. Police Department. The victim who was struck by gunfire near Mission Road and Zonal Avenue in Lincoln Heights  was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized, the LAPD said.

Map of 3rd and Gertrude streets

Google Maps

