Boyle Heights -- Police arrested a man suspected of shooting one person and firing a rifle at several others while driving around the area during a morning shooting spree.
Authorities reported that the shootings occurred between 6:20 a.m. and 7:20 a.m., leaving one person critically injured. according to the L.A. Police Department. The victim who was struck by gunfire near Mission Road and Zonal Avenue in Lincoln Heights was rushed to a local hospital in critical condition but has since stabilized, the LAPD said.
At around 11:20 a.m., patrol units and detectives located an unoccupied silver vehicle, which matched the description of the suspect's vehicle, near the intersection of 3rd Street and Gertrude Street in Boyle Heights. The suspect, matching the description and also the registered owner of the vehicle, was spotted exiting a nearby residence.
Officers took the man, described as a Latino, into custody without incident, according to the LAPD. The rifle believed to be used in the shootings was found inside the vehicle along with numerous spent and unspent rounds.
The shootings took place in numerous locations, ranging from near Mission and Zonal in Lincoln Heights to near 1st and Cummings streets in Boyle Heights, said LAPD Commander Lillian L. Carranza.
Carranza in a tweet said the suspect fired his weapon at three persons, one of whom was shot. In addition, he also pointed his rifle at others as he drove around, police said.
No officers or the suspect, whose name has yet to be released, were injured during the incident.
Police have not said what motivated the shootings.
This morning a suspect drove throughout the Hollenbeck community and terrorized victims when he shot at 3 persons, striking one, and pointed his #rifle at several others at multiple locations. Your @LAPDHollenbeck officers quickly went to work to identify, locate and arrest the… pic.twitter.com/wjyqbYJ8S2
