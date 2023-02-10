Boyle Heights -- Police have taken into custody a man suspected of shooting another man on a Metro Gold Line platform on Thursday night, then carjacking an SUV and crashing it a half a mile away.
The man who was shot was standing at the Metro Gold Line Pico/Aliso station on 1st Street near Utah Street when the suspected gunman approached him around 10 p.m. Thursday.
The victim was shot in the leg or foot and ran onto a train, according to CBS 2. He was later taken to a hospital and was reported in stable condition, according to CBS 2. No other people on the platform were injured in the shooting.
Witnesses told CBS 2 the suspect ran away.
Los Angeles police say the suspect carjacked a woman driving a white Lexus SUV nearby and drove away. The suspect lost control of the SUV, crashed through a fence at a construction site and landed in a pit, police said.
The suspect, who police say threw the gun away from the SUV, was taken into custody by police at the scene.
The Gold Line service was not interrupted.
