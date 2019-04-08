BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Detectives are working to identify a suspect that slashed the necks of two men outside of a Que Ricos restaurant Sunday night, said police.

The incident happened at about 9 p.m. outside of the popular Mexican fast food restaurant on Soto Street. The two victims were arguing when the suspect attempted to intervene, said Sgt. Yerkey with LAPD’s Hollenbeck Division.

Only a few moments passed before the suspect became violent, pulling out a sharp object and slashing both the men in the neck, Yerkey said. The suspect fled in a white Chevy Tahoe.

The victims, who police believe to be family members,reported the attack to the police after realized they sustained minor injuries a few hours after the assault.

The suspect remains at large.

Police told the LA Times that attack is not related to the slashings reported in South L.A.