Boyle Heights -- Two suspects have been arrested in the Friday night shooting death of a 17-year-old boy, a police officer said today.

Joshua Gomez, 23, and a 16-year-old male juvenile were arrested Saturday in Rowland Heights on suspicion of killing Ricardo Ramirez of Los Angeles, said Los Angeles Police Officer Tony Im. The juvenile's name was withheld because of his age.

Gomez was arrested about 2:10 p.m. Saturday, according to jail records, and is being held in lieu of $1 million bail. There was no word on the status of the juvenile.

KTLA reported that a murder suspect was taken into custody after an hours-long standoff in Rowland Heights.

No date for their arraignment has been set.

Officers conducting a traffic stop at 11:54 p.m. Friday heard several gunshots in the area of Wabash and Evergreen avenues, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

Ramirez was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:05 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting death was asked to call the LAPD's Hollenbeck station at 323-342-4100. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS.