BOYLE HEIGHTS - A Los Angeles police SWAT team surrounded a house tonight after a report of at least two people barricaded inside, including a female with a gun, authorities said.
The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Atlantic Street, according to a desk officer in the LAPD Operations Center.
It was reported that someone ran into the house after the woman with the gun, he said.
A man was seen on KNBC4 running out of the house and away from the scene.
Both suspects were in custody by 9 p.m., Officer D. Orris in the Operations Center said. Details of their arrests were not available, neither were there identities.
This is what LAPD is dealing with right now in #BoyleHeights. Newschopper4 Bravo overhead. @NBCLA @LAPDHollenbeck pic.twitter.com/g17pduzEIM— Katherine Picazo (@KatNBCLA) February 2, 2020
This story has been updated with the suspects being taken into custody
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.