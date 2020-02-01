BOYLE HEIGHTS - A Los Angeles police SWAT team surrounded a house tonight after a report of at least two people barricaded inside, including a female with a gun, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Atlantic Street, according to a desk officer in the LAPD Operations Center.

It was reported that someone ran into the house after the woman with the gun, he said.

A man was seen on KNBC4 running out of the house and away from the scene.

Both suspects were in custody by 9 p.m., Officer D. Orris in the Operations Center said. Details of their arrests were not available, neither were there identities.

This is what LAPD is dealing with right now in #BoyleHeights. Newschopper4 Bravo overhead. @NBCLA @LAPDHollenbeck pic.twitter.com/g17pduzEIM — Katherine Picazo (@KatNBCLA) February 2, 2020

This story has been updated with the suspects being taken into custody