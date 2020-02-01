Google Map of Grande Vista and Atlantic

BOYLE HEIGHTS - A Los Angeles police SWAT team surrounded a house tonight after a report of at least two people barricaded inside, including a female with a gun, authorities said.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the area of Grande Vista Avenue and Atlantic Street, according to a desk officer in the LAPD Operations Center.

It was reported that someone ran into the house after the woman with the gun, he said.

A man was seen on KNBC4 running out of the house and away from the scene.

Both suspects were in custody by 9 p.m., Officer D. Orris in the Operations Center said. Details of their arrests were not available, neither were there identities.

This story has been updated with the suspects being taken into custody

