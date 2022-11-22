Boyle Heights -- A 15-year-old boy was arrested on suspicion of stealing a pair of French bulldogs in an armed heist on the Sixth Street Viaduct, police announced today.
Despite the arrest, however, the dogs -- named Rhino and Blue -- have not yet been recovered, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
The name of the suspect was not released due to his age.
The robbery occurred in the early morning hours of Nov. 12 on the bridge connecting Boyle Heights and downtown Los Angeles, police said. The two victims told police they were walking their bulldogs on the Sixth Street Bridge when they were approached by two male suspects, one of whom was armed with a handgun.
The two suspects stole the dogs from the victims and fled the scene in a dark-colored 2010 to 2013 Nissan, according to the LAPD.
According to police, the 15-year-old boy was arrested Nov. 16 and was charged by the District Attorney's Office two days later with two counts of armed robbery. A representative for the D.A.'s Office could not be immediately reached to confirm the charges.
It was unclear if police were still seeking a second suspect.
Anyone with information was encouraged to contact Hollenbeck Gang Detectives at 323-342-8956. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.
We can provide you with more community news -- but we need your help
For more than a decade, The Eastsider has brought you community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Nearly every day since it launched, The Eastsider has told you about the people, the issues and the events going on in your neighborhood. But you may not realize all this happens with only one full-time employee — me.
I am fortunate to have a handful of talented, part-time workers and freelance writers. Readers have been generous with story ideas and photos. However, for The Eastsider to keep growing, I will need more help.
That’s why I'm seeking to raise $25,000 by the end of the year to hire a part-time assistant editor, who can free me up to spend more time ensuring we bring you more of the news you need. I would be grateful for your help in reaching that goal.
Please make a one-time contribution or, better yet, become a sustaining Reader Sponsor with a monthly contribution by filling out the form below.
Many thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.