Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Boyle Heights- When the Los Angeles New Temple of Health opened in 1906, it promised a cure for “all nervous and wasting ailments, as well as all diseases of the digestive organs, indigestion, dyspepsia, malnutrition, nervous prostration, and all diseases of the brain, blood and nervous system,” according to an advertisement in the Los Angeles Herald that year.
That cure was milk laced with radium.
This was the prescription of H. Russell Burner, the founder of the temple on East 4th and South St. Louis Streets, also known as the Los Angeles Sanitarium. Sometimes Burner called himself “professor,” sometimes “the Old Quaker Doctor,” and sometimes the “greatest living medical inventor.” In 1901, though, the “Southern California Practitioner” medical journal called him “a sanctimonious old fraud.”
Burner was born in Ohio in 1843. It’s unclear where Burner got his medical training - the story varied, depending on the source. He founded a series of sanitariums in Ohio and San Diego before raising the three-story neoclassical structure in Boyle Heights - and he took out countless huge newspaper ads touting his astounding medical dominance.
It’s also unclear whether Burner added radium to patients’ milk or just exposed it to radioactivity, according to the podcastRADIO(active) Waves,from the National Museum of Nuclear Science & History (which pointed to some of the research for this article). One of Burner’s ads reassured readers, though, that “The milk from these beautiful Jersey cows is handled with the greatest of care and is made radioactive, which increases its food properties more than three hundred percent.”
Even as Burner founded the Temple of Health, though, his radium cure wasn’t helping his own medical problems. Plus, his hot temper had driven away two wives, the Cincinnati Enquirer said - and the State Board of Medical Examiners was collecting evidence against him for criminal charges, the L.A. Times reported. On Feb. 12, 1907, Burner died in the 4th Street sanitarium. He’d been found in bed with a bottle of chloroform and a blood clot in his heart - leaving authorities to debate whether to call it suicide.
His institute's license would end up getting suspended shortly afterward. Three years later, according to Survey LA, the building reopened as the Jewish Orphans' Home, which operated there until 1915. Nowadays, the building is a collection of23 single-room-occupancy apartments.
189 Monthly Reader Sponsors and Counting!
We are grateful to all those who have made financial contributions to The Eastsider. One-time contributions are always welcome, but we encourage you to join the ranks of our Reader Sponsors who have committed to making a monthly contribution.
Our goal is to have 300 Reader Sponsors by the end of 2023.
Why is this so important? Even a small monthly contribution will create a more stable source of revenue, giving us more confidence to commit to expanding our staff to provide you with more of the community news you can’t find anywhere else.
Join The Eastsider 300
I hope we can count on you. And, if you are not ready for a monthly commitment, you can always make a one-time contribution. Thanks!
—Jesús Sanchez, Publisher
PS: The Eastsider is a private company. Your contribution is NOT tax deductible.
Barry Lank has worked for newspapers on the East and West Coasts, and earned an MS in journalism from Columbia University. He formerly produced "National Lampoon Presents: The Final Edition." A native of San Gabriel Valley, he now lives in East Hollywood.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.