Boyle Heights -- A group of Bridge Street Elementary students is in Texas today competing in a robotics championship and making school history.

The 11-year-olds are the school’s first robotics team. The TigerBots, which consists of Samantha Alvarado, a fourth-grader, and fifth-graders Maria Lazo, Leslie Mendoza and Diego Ortiz, came together as a team early this school year.

“We’re so happy and proud of the work that they’ve done,” said Bridge Street Principal Maria De La Torre.

Team coach and math teacher Anna Marie Garcia used to run the robotics program at a nearby school. When she came to Bridge last summer, the principal invited her to start a team.

With the help of a LeRoy Nelson Foundation grant, the robotics program launched. Students used a basic blueprint to build a four-wheeled robot that vaguely resembles a NASA rover. The team used their own ideas to create “Gadget,” as the children named the device, all their own.

The team took the robot to various local competitions before moving to the state level. They earned the chance to go to the VEX Robotics World Championships in Dallas, competing in the VEX IQ Robotics category.

The children were also invited to VEX based on their video about a research project Leslie completed. The project involves what she calls a solar flower, which would be built from solar panels and, like a natural flower, follows the sun, capturing energy for household use.

Robotics, and the solar flower project, uses STEM – science, technology, engineering and math – principals. Garcia said she looked for students who were “passionate” about robotics as well as committed, curious and capable of working collaboratively.

All those boxes can be checked off for the four children. The students met regularly during lunch and after school in Garcia’s classroom to practice driving the robot and to make the robot better through design upgrades.

Some of the students are already thinking of future careers.

Leslie, robot coder and solar-flower researcher, said she might like to go into acting or possibly journalism.

Maria knows where she’d like to work when she grows up.

“I would love to work for NASA,” she said.