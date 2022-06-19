Boyle Heights -- Three officers were injured on Saturday night after a large group shot fireworks and threw rocks and bottles at police, said the LAPD.
The officers were responding to a large group vandalizing vehicles and buildings in the 600 block of Anderson Street at about 8:40 pm when they came under assault, according to a department statement.
The officers called for backup, declared an unlawful assembly and formed a skirmish line to break up the group. The group eventually did disperse but continued to throw rocks and bottles at police. No arrests were made, said LAPD.
One officer sustained a laceration to the torso;another suffered a head injury and a third sustained an abrasion to his leg and wrist due to fireworks exploding on his body, said LAPD.
Police said the area around 6th and Anderson street was heavily vandalized, with nearby structures, buildings and the bridge tagged with spray-paint and graffiti. Several art spaces and art-related businesses have relocated into the warehouses and commercial buildings under the new Sixth Street Bridge.
Anyone with more information regarding this incident is urged contact the Los Angeles Police Department, Hollenbeck Division detectives at (323) 342 -8900.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.