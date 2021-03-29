Boyle Heights - A third-grader and a second-grader at KIPP Promesa Prep won honors in a nationwide competition, as they gave advice to President Joe Biden, the Los Angeles Times reported.
Third-grader Ellie Rojas and second-grader Óscar Pérez II - two members of the school’s journalism club - asked the president to “exercise your position honestly,” “be compassionate” and direct resources “to the most vulnerable to the coronavirus.”
Rojas and Pérez are the two Californians out of nine students who won in “KIPP Voices.” The national letter-writing contest was sponsored by the nonprofit that operates their school and 20 others.
