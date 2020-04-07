Boyle Heights -- Two people were injured this afternoon in a crash involving a car that became wedged beneath a big rig on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway.
The crash was reported near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.
Three southbound lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the crash.
