Boyle Heights -- Two people were injured this afternoon in a crash involving a car that became wedged beneath a big rig on the southbound Santa Ana (5) Freeway.

The crash was reported near Cesar Chavez Avenue at about 12:50 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol. The severity of the injuries was not immediately known.

Three southbound lanes were blocked while an investigation was conducted into the crash.

