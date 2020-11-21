Boyle Heights -- A man an a woman, both 18, were killed in a roll over crash on the transition road from the northbound 5 Freeway to the westbound 10 Freeway in Boyle Heights, authorities said this morning.
The crash occurred west of Marietta Street at 8:10 p.m. Friday, according to California Highway Patrol Officer E. Bailey.
A Honda Accord going northbound on the Santa Ana Freeway veered off the road and went up the embankment south of the freeway, then overturned. The man, who was driving, and the woman, who was a passenger in the front seat, were thrown from the vehicle into the No. 1 lane of the Santa Monica Freeway, Bailey said.
Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene by Los Angeles Fire Department personnel, Bailey said.
Their names were not disclosed.
A teenager in the back seat of the Honda was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.
Anyone who witnessed the crash was asked to call the Central Los Angeles Area California Highway Patrol Office at 213-744-2331
