Boyle Heights -- Two men were wounded in a pair of unrelated shootings on Saturday, police said.
In the first incident, a man was wounded in a shooting shortly after 5 pm on the 101 Freeway at Boyle Avenue during an argument on the side of the road, according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.
The 34-year-old victim was standing on the side of the road and argued with the suspect who pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim, he said.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.
In the second shooting, a man was walking when he heard gunshots, then learned he was hit.
The man was walking at 6:10 p.m. on First Street at Mission Road, according to police.
He felt pain and discovered he'd been shot, the officer said.
Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs and a non-life-threatening wound, he said.
No further details were available.
