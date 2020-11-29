Eastside 911 Crime collage placeholder

Boyle Heights -- Two men were wounded in a pair of unrelated shootings on Saturday, police said.

In the first incident, a man was wounded in a shooting shortly after 5 pm on the 101 Freeway at Boyle Avenue during an argument on the side of the road,  according to a desk officer at the Los Angeles Police Department's Operations Center.

The 34-year-old victim was standing on the side of the road and argued with the suspect who pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds, striking the victim, he said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs, the officer said.

In the second shooting, a man was walking when he heard gunshots, then learned he was hit.

The man was walking at 6:10 p.m. on First Street at Mission Road, according to police.

He felt pain and discovered he'd been shot, the officer said.

Paramedics took the man to a hospital where he had stable vital signs and a non-life-threatening wound, he said.

No further details were available.

