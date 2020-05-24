Boyle Heights -- A man was shot in the leg and another man was wounded during a drive-by shooting early this morning.

Both are expected to survive their injuries. The shooting occurred about 1:20 a.m. in the area of Whittier Boulevard and South Lorena Street, said Officer Rosario Cervantes of the Los Angeles Police Department's Media Relations Section.

The vehicle fled the scene in an unknown direction, Cervantes said.

One victim was taken to an area hospital by a private vehicle, she said. The other was transported by paramedics to an area hospital. Both were listed in stable condition.

Police had no description of the suspect vehicle.