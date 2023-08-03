Sixth Street Viaduct park rendering 1200

Rendering of future park space under the Sixth Street Viaduct.

Boyle Heights — A groundbreaking ceremony will be held this Saturday for a park under the new Sixth Street Viaduct, according to City Councilman Kevin de Leon’s office.

The $82 million 6th Street PARC (Park, Arts, River and Connectivity Improvements) Project will cover a total of 12 acres, with seven acres on the Boyle Heights side and five acres on the Arts District side, the statement said.

Sixth Street Viaduct park soccer field

Rendering of a future soccer field at the Sixth Street Viaduct park.
Layout of Sixth Street Viaduct park

Planned layout of the Sixth Street Viaduct park.

