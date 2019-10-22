BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Authorities today identified a man who was shot to death at a homeless encampment under a bridge early Monday, and continued their efforts to solve the crime.
Paul Rodriguez, 29, of Montebello, died at scene of the shooting, which was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday at E. 1st Street and Mission Road, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.
Police told CBS2 that the man was shot outside a tent at a large homeless encampment.
Police are unsure of a motive for the crime, and no suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.