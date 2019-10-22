BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Authorities today identified a man who was shot to death at a homeless encampment under a bridge early Monday, and continued their efforts to solve the crime.

Paul Rodriguez, 29, of Montebello, died at scene of the shooting, which was reported at 1:10 a.m. Monday at E. 1st Street and Mission Road, according to the coroner's office and the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police told CBS2 that the man was shot outside a tent at a large homeless encampment.

Police are unsure of a motive for the crime, and no suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.