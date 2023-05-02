Energize your mornings with neighborhood buzz. Subscribe to our Daily Digest newsletter, and join over 9,000 inquisitive readers who rely on The Eastsider for the latest happenings. Stay informed, stay connected - try it now. Cancel anytime.
News Brief
Update on $8 million in Hollenbeck Park improvements
Boyle Heights - Improvements to Hollenbeck Park need to be finished by June 2024 under a deadline set by the grant, according to a recent presentation to the Recreation and Park Commission.
This involves more than $8 million worth of repairs and improvements, including a new “welcome plaza” with artwork, according to the presentation by Victor Cortes from the Department of Public Works.
Much of the project is still focused just outside Hollenbeck itself, such as new sidewalks along the eastern and southern borders of the park, and better pedestrian lighting.
Original plans also involved planting 200 trees near the park - but engineers now want to put some of them inside the park as well, Cortes said.
