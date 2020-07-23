Boyle Heights - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant house this morning.
The fire was reported at about 10 am in the first floor of a two-story home in the 300 block of North Mathews Street, said the L.A. Fire Department.
The blaze was knocked down in about 20 minutes with no reports of injuries, said the LAFD. Fire crews found no one inside the home.
No word on what caused the fire.
WATCH: @LAFD firefighters are battling a heavy fire in a vacant two-story home near Boyle Heights. #CitizenApp pic.twitter.com/AejYE1Qedp— Citizen Los Angeles (@CitizenAppLA) July 23, 2020
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.