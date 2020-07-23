Boyle Heights - Firefighters quickly extinguished a fire that broke out in a vacant house this morning.

The fire was reported at about 10 am in the first floor of a two-story home in the 300 block of North Mathews Street, said the L.A. Fire Department.

The blaze was knocked down in about 20 minutes with no reports of injuries, said the LAFD. Fire crews found no one inside the home.

No word on what caused the fire.