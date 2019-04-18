BOYLE HEIGHTS -- Multiple vehicles caught fire parked in an open lot this afternoon in the 1700 block of Indiana Street, said the LA Fire Department.
Firefighters hosed down the fire, which began at about 5:30 pm, and prevented it from spreading to nearby commercial buildings.
The fire was extinguished in about half an hour, said LAFD.
The fire department did not say how the fire may have started or if any injuries were reported.
