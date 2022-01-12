Boyle Heights -- L.A. City Councilman Kevin de Leon today called for renaming a section of Bailey Street near Mariachi Plaza to honor the late Mexican singer Vicente "Chente" Fernandez.

There's just one complication.

In 2013 the City Council voted to rename the same street after Mexican ranchera singer Lucha Reyes, known by some as the Queen of Ranchera. Google Maps shows two ceremonial "Avenida Lucha Reyes" signs posted on the street. A statue of the singer stands nearby in Mariachi Plaza.

If approved, De Leon's motion would begin the process of having two blocks of Bailey Street, from First Street to Pennsylvania Avenue, changed to "Vicente Fernandez Street."

The councilman hailed Fernandez, who died last month at age 81, as a "cultural icon," adding that his "music and talent impacted generations of Latinos, not only in his native homeland of Mexico but across the globe."

But Reyes, whose real name was Maria de la Luz Flores Aceves, is also a revered Mexican musical legend. She was a pioneering female musician and bandleader in the male-dominated world of Mariachis. She died in 1944.

"Her groundbreaking path was difficult during an era when women were struggling for rights and Mariachi music was widely viewed as a male-only pursuit," said a press release issued by former Councilman Jose Huizar, who proposed the renaming. A ceremony was held in 2014 to celebrate the renaming.

So, how will Fernandez and Reyes share the same street?

Pete Brown, a spokesman for De Leon, said the City Council's action in 2013 was more ceremonial in nature and did not officially change the street's name. However, the latest motion will make the change official, but in honor of Fernandez.

Fret not, Reyes fans. Brown says the ceremonial "Avenida Lucha Reyes" signs will remain, posted above blue "Vicente Fernandez Street" signs.