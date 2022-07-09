Boyle Heights -- Officials gathered on the concrete roadway of the new Sixth Street Viaduct on Friday to hold a ribbon cutting for the $588 million span linking Boyle Heights and Downtown.
Today, the public will be allowed on the bridge as part of a celebration featuring live music, food trucks, a vintage car display and fireworks. However, the free tickets to today's events have already sold out. Organizers said walk-up visitors without tickets will be asked to stand in line, but they'll only be admitted as time allows.
On Sunday, the bridge will be open for pedestrians and bicyclists, with no tickets required, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The bridge will officially open to vehicle traffic at 7 p.m. Sunday.
The bridge includes several features to make it more pedestrian and bike friendly than the previous structure:
● Sidewalks on each side of the viaduct
● 10-wide protected bike lanes on both sides
● A pedestrian/bike ramp in Boyle Heights is a helical or corkscrew structure
● Five sets of stairs connect the viaduct to the ground underneath.
"For the folks on the Eastside, in particular for Boyle Heights, this is going to be an iconic symbol," said Councilmember Kevin de Leon, who represents Boyle Heights, in an interview during Friday's ceremonies. "Because I think that the people of Boyle Heights, they deserve good things too - not just on the Westside.”
The previous Sixth Street Viaduct, which was built in 1932, was a Los Angeles landmark seen in countless films and television shows, most notably "Grease" and "Terminator 2: Judgment Day."
But that original structure fell victim to the ravages of time and deterioration blamed on an alkali-silica chemical reaction that caused an expansion and cracking of the concrete over time, leaving the bridge seismically unsound.
