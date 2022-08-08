Boyle Heights: A 25-year-old man was shot at about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Michigan Avenue, said Officer D. Orris of the LAPD's Operation Center. The shooting is believed to be gang-related. No additional information was available.
Weekend News Roundup: Shootings in Boyle Heights; fire in Los Feliz; Griffith Park rescue
