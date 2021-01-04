Boyle Heights -- Authorities today identified a 15-year-old boy who was shot to death at a Boyle Heights park, as investigators continued their efforts to solve the crime.
The shooting was reported about 3:20 p.m Saturday at Prospect Park in the 600 block of Echandia Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
Ever Cutzan of Los Angeles died at the scene, according to the coroner's office.
According to the LAPD, four suspects approached the boy in a car, and one of them -- described only as a man in his 20s -- got out and shot the teen.
No further descriptions of the suspects or vehicle were released, nor did investigators comment on a possible motive for the crime.
Anyone with information on the case was urged to call 877-LAPD-247.
