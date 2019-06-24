Boyle Heights -- A street party -- complete with music and poetry -- was held on Saturday to celebrate the naming of the intersection of East 1st and Chicago streets in honor of Dolores Huerta, the 89-year-old civil rights and labor leader who co-founded the United Farm Workers union.

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti, Councilman Jose Huizar, who initiated naming the intersection in honor of Huerta, and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis flanked Huerta as she helped reveal the signs reading "Dolores Huerta Square."

The signs were installed at the intersection where the Stockton Community Services Organization, a family services agency, once had an office. Huerta worked as an organizer for the organization before founding the farm workers union with Cesar Chavez.