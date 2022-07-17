Thousands came out last weekend for the grand opening of the Sixth Street Viaduct. But the crowds -- and cars -- have kept coming to check out the new bridge linking Boyle Heights and Downtown L.A.
Last night, traffic on the 3,500-foot-long span was at a standstill. People got out of their cars to walk around and take selfies, said one person who found the bridge blocked. "Get back in your vehicle and get off of the bridge," someone ordered from a police helicopter.
Said one Twitter user, "We tried to cruise through the new 6th street bridge but cops closed it for cars. Pedestrians only. Couldn't even find nearby parking."
Besides the cruising across the bridge, some visitors have even been spotted walking and skating atop the concrete arches that line both sides of the structure. Traffic has also been halted as drivers have been doing donuts in the roadway.
Not everyone is thrilled with all the action and stunts on what has quickly become an L.A. landmark.
"6th street bridge is just full of mfs trying to do burnouts and it’s so wack 💀💀 y’all just killing it for other ppl," one person posted on Twitter.
The Eastsider is committed to providing news and information free to all as a community service. But reporting and writing neighborhood news takes time -- and money.
Join the other Eastsider readers whose one-time contributions and monthly sponsorships help pay our bills and allow us to provide you the news and info that keeps you connected to your community.
-- Jesus Sanchez, Publisher
Jesus Sanchez is the publisher of The Eastsider. He has more than 30 years of experience in newspaper and online journalism and has been a staff writer at USA Today and the LA Times. He lives in Echo Park.
