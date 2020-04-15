Boyle Heights -- Authorities today identified a woman who was found dead at the scene of a fire in a vacant commercial building in Boyle Heights over the weekend.
Firefighters sent to the 2500 block of East Whittier Boulevard about 6:20 a.m. Saturday extinguished the flames in about a half hour, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.
Erika Rivera, 26, was found dead at the scene, according to the coroner's office, which listed her cause of death as "deferred pending additional investigation." Her home town was not known.
"Firefighters arrived quickly to find heavy smoke from the rear of a vacant 50-foot-by-75-foot one-story commercial building," Brian Humphrey of the LAFD said in a statement.
"As additional crews were summoned, firefighters extended hoselines into the dilapidated structure, the site of one or more previous fires, as they fought intense flames to commence a primary search of the building," Humphrey said.
The bulk of the fire was in a small second-story "mezzanine area" at the rear of the building, Humphrey said.
"It was in that confined area during a secondary search of the premises that they found a lifeless adult beyond medical help, who was determined to be dead at the scene," Humphrey said. "No other injuries were reported."
The cause of the fire a was under investigation
