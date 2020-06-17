City Terrace -- An ephemeral art installation by a fledgling City Terrace art collective, meant to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter, had a shorter life than expected: It was destroyed by an unidentified man less than 24 hours after it was put up.

The art piece consisted of the lighting of a pedestrian bridge over the 10 Freeway and included images of raised fists, rainbows and cityscapes, along with messages of unity such as "Tu Lucha es Mi Lucha" and "Solidarity".

The piece had been conceived by City Terrace artist and photographer Belinda Martinez, who said it was inspired by her nieces and nephews and meant to bring “light” to her community.

“I thought about how they might be scared or worried about the future and/or present state of humanity,” Martinez said in an email. “If they are growing up surrounded by darkness (hatred, chaos, etc) then what hope is there for a bright future?”

The freeway overpass known to locals as the Harrison Bridge (because it connects Harrison St. Elementary School on the south side of the San Bernardino to homes on the north side) is a familiar spot for Martinez, from where she has shot more than one spectacular cityscape.

“The bridge is a link to the rest of the world,” she wrote. “It is the path to school for many children, the road to work, the escape from the hood, the beginning of an adventure.”

“It can also be very scary. That's why I thought it would be a perfect place to bring light too. The bridge connecting two sides, literally and figuratively, symbolizing unity.”

Along with fellow artists Tikal One and Jocelyn Zavala – and about a dozen friends and neighbors – the bridge lights were installed on Thursday afternoon and meant to stay on for the weekend.

“Drivers on the freeway were honking in solidarity and graduates came to take photos with the lights,” she said. “Everyone was happy and hopeful.”

But the feeling didn’t last long. The following afternoon, an unidentified man destroyed the installation and ran off with many of the lights.

“Unfortunately not many in the community had the chance to enjoy it because it was destroyed before nightfall,” said Martinez.

Working with what was left of the original installation, the artists rebuilt the piece as best as they could.

Though saddened and disappointed, Martínez said there are now talks of formally becoming an art collective – and perhaps reinstalling the lights on the Harrison Bridge.