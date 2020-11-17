City Terrace Sky

A sweeping view of hills and sky from City Terrace.

Here’s a list of East LA resources from The City Terrace Project:

LA County Resources Hotline

  • Dial 211

LA County Supervisor Hilda Solís

Bertha Velásquez, Office Manger

  • (323) 881-4601

Bulky Item Pickup

  • 1-800-229-4898

Toxic Item Pick Up

  • 1-888-CLEANLA

CalTrans freeway ramp maintenance

Mario Salazar

  • 323-723-6366 (message)

Graffiti Clean Up

  • 1-800-675-4357

LA County Public Works

Street speed bumps application

George Valdibia

