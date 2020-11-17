Here’s a list of East LA resources from The City Terrace Project:
LA County Resources Hotline
- Dial 211
LA County Supervisor Hilda Solís
Bertha Velásquez, Office Manger
- (323) 881-4601
Bulky Item Pickup
- 1-800-229-4898
Toxic Item Pick Up
- 1-888-CLEANLA
CalTrans freeway ramp maintenance
Mario Salazar
- 323-723-6366 (message)
Graffiti Clean Up
- 1-800-675-4357
LA County Public Works
Street speed bumps application
George Valdibia
