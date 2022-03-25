1400 carmelita map

City Terrace -- One man was fatally shot this morning in the 1400 block of Carmelita Avenue, according to the L.A. Sheriff's Department.

The victim, who was shot at about 9:30 am, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, said the LASD in a statement.

No further information was immediately available.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Homicide investigators are responding to a shooting death investigation. The incident was reported Friday, March 25, 2022, at approximately 9:37 a.m., at the 1400 block of Carmelita Avenue, East Los Angeles.

The male adult victim was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

There is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

